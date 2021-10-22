Inbound Marketing Strategies for Lawyers

Lawyers trying to attract new clients, get referrals from past clients or other firms, and build brand awareness and credibility face a competitive situation. But with inbound marketing, you can get quality content and targeted messages in front of the audiences that matter most without the use of traditional sales strategies.

Inbound marketing strategies ensure your audience will find you when looking for specific information, laying the groundwork for brand trust, influence, and opportunities. The good news? If your content marketing plan is created and executed properly, it will naturally integrate inbound marketing strategies.

Inbound marketing generates awareness of your services and develops relationships with the audience(s) that can eventually grow your law firm. It builds trust through valuable and relevant content that’s delivered on the appropriate channels, and most importantly, is customer driven. Instead of a sales pitch to attract new clients, inbound marketing ensures your law firm and attorney expertise is visible where it matters.

Outbound Marketing vs. Inbound Marketing

While TV, print, and radio ads, newspaper inserts, flyers, and cold calls are well-known sales strategies, they are far from the most effective way for lawyers to market their services. These outbound marketing strategies are costly yet have a low return on investment. Pushing an ad on potential customers and clients without prompting – when they aren’t looking for it – is far less effective than the trust that can be built when they find your brand on their own. This is why TV and radio ads aren’t very persuasive, especially when trying to recruit clients.

In contrast, inbound strategies are a core component of successful content marketing for lawyers. Why? Being sought lends greater weight because the audience was directed to a website, blog, or social media page based on their own actions, interests, and decisions. There’s more trust that a lawyer is reputable and credible when they were organically found. Inbound marketing strategies can help firms build brand awareness and develop authority, paving the way to influence your target audience.

How Can Lawyers Use Inbound Marketing?

Businesses that commit to inbound marketing strategies will see measurable results if done properly. While many lawyers and law firms advertise their services through traditional paid channels and marketing materials, these outbound marketing strategies will only get you so far. There are much greater opportunities through organic traffic – when the potential client takes the reins – and when targeted search engine and social media ads are leveraged.

Inbound marketing focuses on building and maintaining your online presence. As always, the content you deliver should not only answer questions but anticipate your audience’s needs. This will position your firm to encourage your audience to act, from sharing content and referrals, to lead generation.

Google ads are another form of inbound marketing. While this tactic isn’t free, it’s still built around your audience taking the lead; when they search for specific legal information or a lawyer with your expertise, you can complement SEO efforts with Google ads. The same goes for social media. Ads and boosted posts are effective marketing tactics because they, too, are based on an audience’s demographics, interests, and needs. These types of targeted, paid campaigns ensure lawyers are visible when the opportunities present themselves.

Knowing your strengths, expertise, messages, and value will shape your inbound marketing strategy. Ranking for the right keywords, delivering engaging content on social media, and driving traffic are all part of effective inbound marketing strategies for lawyers and fit within your content marketing plan. Inbound marketing is an ongoing process. Becoming known and making space for your law firm in a competitive online landscape takes time, but it’s well worth the effort.