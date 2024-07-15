Time Is Running Out to File a Camp Lejeune Injury Claim

Individuals who believe they may be eligible to receive financial compensation from the federal government under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act (CLJA) and still need to take action should be aware that the clock is about to run out.

The deadline for submitting a Camp Lejeune toxic water injury claim is August 10, 2024.

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act was established by national lawmakers in August of 2022. It opened a two-year legal window for those who worked or resided on the base between 1953 to 1987, for a period of 30 days, and sustained injuries from contaminated water to pursue legal action.

The contamination was a result of hazardous waste that was not disposed of properly. Toxins, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other chemicals from the waste infiltrated two of Camp Lejeune’s water treatment plants.

Now the window to file Camp Lejeune lawsuits that could potentially be used by thousands of individuals harmed by the toxins is closing.

The contamination began infiltrating the Camp Lejeune water supply in the 1950s. However, it was not identified until 1982. It wasn’t until 1985 that the water plants were shut down.

This means that many of the Camp Lejeune residents and workers suffered for years from debilitating conditions, with many dying, before it was public knowledge that people were exposed to the poisonous chemicals in the water that they used every day – for drinking, bathing, and cooking.

Illnesses associated with the contamination include bladder cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, leukemia, Parkinson’s disease, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, as well as cancers of the lung, breast, larynx, thyroid, and soft tissues.

Along with causing debilitating harm to those who were exposed directly, the toxic water also caused health problems for babies whose mothers were exposed while pregnant.

The CLJA makes it possible for victims to file personal injury claims, as well as for family members of those who have died from illnesses linked to the toxic water to file Camp Lejeune wrongful death claims.

How to Get Started with a Camp Lejeune Claim

Individuals can receive more details on Camp Lejeune claims by visiting the online portal set up through the Office of the Judge Advocate General (JAG) of the Navy’s Tort Claims Unit (TCU).

Claims can be submitted online or through the U.S. Mail. The site also includes information on the Camp Lejeune Elective Option (EO), which was created in 2023 by JAG and the Department of Justice to help make it possible for claimants to receive a settlement faster.

However, with the deadline near, hiring a Camp Lejeune lawyer may be the safest route to filing a claim.

It is highly recommended that victims of Camp Lejeune water contamination reach out to an experienced lawyer who can ensure that the claim is filed swiftly while confirming all the documentation is in order by the deadline of August 10.

At the same time, hiring a lawyer can also ensure that the victim receives the correct and just amount of compensation for their specific injury.

Further, if a larger issue develops – if the claim is denied or does not offer sufficient compensation for the injuries, the lawyer will assist in moving forward with a Camp Lejeune lawsuit (at this time, all lawsuits are being handled by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina).

Although filing a claim can not take away the pain and suffering from a long-term illness or bring back a loved one who died from the contamination, it can remove some of the burden and perhaps cushion some of the heartbreak.

Filing a Camp Lejeune claim will also help hold the U.S. government accountable.

Once the contamination started, there was a point where military officials overseeing Camp Lejeune should have recognized the risks of the improper disposal of the waste, and once the contamination was confirmed, they were slow to disclose what they knew.

If you or a loved one has suffered the repercussions of the Camp Lejeune contaminated water crisis, contact a Camp Lejeune lawyer today to complete the claim process before the closing of the August 10 window.