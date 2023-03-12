Triple Claris Cluster: A Comprehensive Content Management System for Law Firms

The Triple Claris Cluster method can optimize a law firm website for search engine visibility and user experience. This method involves a structured approach to organizing a website’s content by creating pillars (catpillars), clusters, and enhanced clusters (Claris Clusters). In addition to improving SEO and user experience, the Triple Claris Cluster method enhances website administration and encourages attorney buy-in and adoption.

Benefits of the Triple Claris Cluster

The Triple Claris Cluster method provides several benefits for law firm websites, including:

Improved Analytics: The structured approach of the Triple Claris Cluster method allows for better tracking and analysis of website traffic and engagement.

Improved Link and URL Structure: By optimizing the URL structure and creating targeted content clusters, the Triple Claris Cluster method improves navigation and content accessibility for both users and search engines.

Improved Visual Understanding of Content Landscape and Site Administration: The Triple Claris Cluster method provides a clear and organized view of a law firm website’s content landscape, making it easier to manage and update content over time.

Buy-In and Participation from Partners: Encouraging attorney participation and input is crucial for successful content marketing, and the Triple Claris Cluster method can help foster this buy-in.

How To Implement the Triple Claris Cluster

WordPress modifications need to be made to implement the Triple Claris Cluster. The category slug should be removed from the URL to create SEO-friendly URLs, and parent categories must be added. The category archive page template should be modified to add content, metadata, and schema markup, improving search engine visibility.

What Are Catpillars?

Once the WordPress modifications are made, category archive pages become catpillars. Catpillars will be the main pillars of the site, optimized for SEO by modifying the URL structure and page template. However, at this point, they are not yet actual pillar pages but are ready to become pillars.

What Are Clusters?

When posts are added to a category, the catpillar transforms from a catpillar to a real live pillar, and the category grows into a cluster. A cluster is a group of related content that provides more depth and detail on a specific topic related to the pillar. This creates a hierarchical structure where catpillars act as pillar pages, and clusters provide more detailed information on particular topics. The structure can be further expanded if necessary by adding subcategories and subclusters. This flexibility allows for a comprehensive and organized website that can be easily edited and updated over time.

What Are Claris Clusters?

Claris Clusters can be used to enhance the organization and SEO optimization of a law firm’s website. Claris Clusters consist of additional custom post types and shared taxonomies that are added to the main clusters of the firm website (usually firms, attorneys, and practice areas). These additional custom post types allow for more targeted content creation, while shared taxonomies provide consistent organization and navigation throughout the site.

Implementing Claris Clusters creates a cohesive and organized website that is easy to navigate and provides valuable information to potential clients. For instance, a case study custom post type can be added to the practice areas main cluster to supplement the practice area content. The case study can then be repurposed in the attorney cluster and appears on the attorney’s profile page who represented the client. And it could also be included in the firm cluster as news about a successful outcome.

Triple Claris Cluster Method

The Triple Claris Cluster method involves law firms using all three separate Claris Clusters (firm, attorneys, and practice areas) at the same time with three shared taxonomies. For more general applications, it can be defined as entity, people, and topics. The entity cluster focuses on the firm as a whole, the people cluster focuses on the individuals at the firm, and the topics cluster focuses on the areas of law in which the firm specializes.

Improved Analytics

Overall, the Triple Claris Cluster method provides improved analytics by organizing the website’s content. Using the Triple Claris Cluster method makes it easier to track website performance through analytics. The structured approach allows for better tracking of which topics and areas of the website are performing well and which ones need improvement. This information can be used to make informed decisions about website content and improve overall website performance.

Improved Link and URL Structure

The Triple Claris Cluster method provides a clear and organized link and URL structure, making it easier for users to navigate the website and find the information they need. This clear structure also improves search engine visibility and helps search engines better understand the content on the website, which can lead to higher search rankings and increased traffic.

Improved Visual Understanding of Content Landscape and Site Administration

The Triple Claris Cluster method provides a visual understanding of the website’s content landscape, making it easier for users to understand the breadth and depth of the content available. This visual understanding also helps with website administration, making it easier for administrators to manage and update the website’s content.

Buy-in and Participation from Partners

By involving attorneys and other partners in the content creation process, the Triple Claris Cluster method encourages buy-in and participation from partners. This is crucial since content marketing is done best by those who know the subject matter. The involvement of partners also ensures that the website’s content is accurate and up-to-date.

Overall, the Triple Claris Cluster method provides a structured approach to organizing a law firm website’s content, allowing for better search engine visibility, improved user experience, enhanced website administration, and increased attorney buy-in and adoption.