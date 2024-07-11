How an Attorney Can Help After a Paragard IUD Injury?

Millions of women nationwide use the Paragard IUD as a form of birth control. The benefits of the intrauterine device are apparent: it can be inserted in minutes, doesn’t have the same side effects as hormonal birth control, and is effective for up to 10 years. However, patients may not realize that the Paragard IUD also has significant risks — namely, breakage that can cause internal injuries. The IUD is less than two inches in size and weighs less than a gram, but it can lead to catastrophic damage if it breaks during a removal procedure. Paragard IUD breakage has been linked to uterine perforation and infection. In some cases, women will need surgery to retrieve the broken device parts that have become lodged in their bodies. If a Paragard IUD has injured you, an attorney can help you recover damages.

In 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raised concerns about the Paragard IUD after a facility inspection. While the agency issued a warning, it didn’t take action against manufacturer CooperSurgical, and the company didn’t publicly respond to the report. Thousands of women have filed personal injury lawsuits against the manufacturers of the device, alleging that the companies failed to warn consumers about the dangers of the Paragard IUD. In 2019, CooperSurgical updated the Paragard label to include a warning about the potential for breakage — but many patients weren’t notified of the chance. In most cases, patients don’t see the box the device comes in, so they miss the warning label.

Many Paragard IUD lawsuits have been consolidated into multidistrict litigation (MDL), which means they’re being handled in the same federal court by one judge, streamlining the process. Bellwether trials (test trials) are slated for later this year. These trials serve as a test run, allowing defendants and plaintiffs to see where settlement discussions may lead. A personal injury lawyer experienced in dangerous medical device cases can help you understand the complexities of multidistrict litigation and determine where your Paragard case might fall.

Paragard IUD Lawyer Considerations

Hiring a Paragard lawyer can be an overwhelming task. Many attorneys may promise to get you the results you seek, but it isn’t easy to know whether a lawyer is as trustworthy as they claim to be. There are a few considerations to keep in mind when hiring an attorney to handle your Paragard IUD case that will help you ensure you’re making the right decision.

Free Consultation

Many attorneys offer free consultations to learn more about your specific situation. A case evaluation allows you to get to know the attorney and determine whether you feel they’re a good fit to handle your case. During your consultation, they’ll inquire about your Paragard IUD injuries — and you can ask them any questions you may have about their services.

Legal Fees

Most defective product lawyers work on a contingency-fee-basis. Instead of requiring payment upfront, they take a percentage of any settlement you receive — the amount will vary. Some attorneys charge hourly fees instead, so asking your lawyer how they’ll receive payment is important.

Client Reviews

How do previous clients feel about the attorney? Client reviews can be an invaluable tool to help you learn more about a lawyer and their track record. Attorneys often include testimonials on their websites, but you can also check platforms like Google Reviews to read unbiased accounts from real people.

The Benefits of Hiring A Paragard IUD Attorney

You may wonder whether hiring a lawyer is worth the effort, but it’s a decision that can prove extremely useful. There are many benefits to hiring an attorney — mainly because they’ll provide services you wouldn’t be able to access on your own. Once you’ve narrowed down your options and picked an attorney for your Paragard IUD case, you can start the legal process.

Here are specific ways an attorney can help you.

Evaluating Settlements

You might receive a settlement offer from a manufacturer. An attorney can help you determine whether the offer you receive is fair and adequately covers all of your losses. A lawsuit will cover economic losses like medical bills, and wages lost when you were away from work recovering from your injuries, but you can also ask for non-economic damages like pain and suffering and a loss of enjoyment of life. A Paragard IUD lawyer will help determine whether you’re being offered a fair settlement for your injuries.

Access To Resources

During your initial consultation, you can ask your attorney how they’ll help you win. A Paragard IUD attorney will have resources at their disposal to strengthen your case. They may interview medical experts, conduct research, and collect medical records to help prove your experience in court. Additionally, a knowledgeable attorney will remain on top of the latest studies and relevant news that could make a difference in your case.

Hold Manufacturers Accountable

One of the most powerful outcomes of a product liability lawsuit is the chance to hold manufacturers accountable for their actions. Companies are responsible for adequately warning consumers about a product’s potential dangers. When they fail to do so, the results can be devastating. Lawsuits with thousands of plaintiffs often receive heightened attention from the media and the public, which can deter manufacturers who may have been tempted to cut corners but want to avoid negative press. A Paragard IUD lawsuit can help shield others from experiencing the injuries you’ve suffered and make products safer for everyone.