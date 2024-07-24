What Are the Symptoms of Paragard Breakage?

Nearly 47 million American women use a form of birth control. Five intrauterine devices (IUDs) have been approved for use by women in the U.S. The Paragard IUD is a copper intrauterine device that is over 99% effective at preventing pregnancy. As one of the most popular contraceptive devices available, the Paragard IUD is the only hormone-free device and may last up to 12 years. The device is smaller than a packet of sugar and takes only 5-10 minutes to insert. While the popular t-shaped IUD has benefits, some women may be unaware of its risks.

Symptoms of Paragard Breakage

While some women who chose a Paragard device may not experience serious side effects, others have reported a Paragard device breaking or fracturing resulting in serious complications. Symptoms of a broken Paragard may include:

Heavy vaginal bleeding

Cramps

Abdominal pain

Pain during sexual intercourse

Fatigue

Fever

Worsening pelvic pain

These complications can be serious and affect a woman’s overall health. In some cases, doctors followed the Paragard IUD removal instructions but the device broke and only a portion was removed, leaving behind the remains of the IUD. As a result, surgery may be required to remove the fractured pieces. This can impact a woman’s health, even to the point of losing the ability to carry a baby.

Paragard Lawsuits

When introduced in 1988, the Paragard IUD emerged as a popular form of birth control. Comparing an IUD device to daily pills or other forms of birth control, it’s easy to understand why women have chosen these devices. However, due to the Paragard IUD device breaking, women have had to turn to the legal system for help. For women who experience complications, filing a Paragard IUD lawsuit offers a way to seek compensation for injuries, raise awareness, and protect other women from experiencing future injuries.

In 2020 multidistrict litigation (MDL) was formed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia for Paragard cases. The MDL continues to have new cases added. Judge Leigh Martin May has begun to hear pretrial proceedings and discovery hearings. After this step, Judge May will begin hearing a small number of bellwether cases. These are the test claims that will determine whether the defendant will offer a settlement and a potential amount of compensation. Cases within the MDL will be organized into different categories, based on the severity of the injuries faced by the women impacted by their broken or damaged Paragard IUD. The first bellwether cases are estimated to begin being heard in October.

What To Do if a Paragard IUD Breaks

Thousands of women have safely used this device but if you are someone who has experienced a broken Paragard IUD there is support available. Filing a Paragard IUD lawsuit against the manufacturers may help you recover, both financially and physically. You may be eligible for compensation to help cover the medical costs, lost wages, pain and suffering, and more. A Paragard IUD injury attorney with expertise in breakage cases can help evaluate your claim and ensure you receive the proper compensation to cover your injuries.