Dangers of Using Diabetes Weight Loss Drugs Without a Prescription

Prescription diabetes weight loss drugs have become a popular option for those looking to lose weight. However, a recent Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center study highlighted a startling trend. Nearly 25% of U.S. adults said they would consider a prescription weight loss medication without consulting their doctor.

NBC News has reported that consumers who are looking to try a diabetes weight loss drug by purchasing it online without a prescription run a risk of receiving unsafe medication or being scammed. Nearly 42 percent of online pharmacies that sell semaglutide – the active ingredient in the weight loss drug Wegovy, may be operating without a valid license.

As the popularity of diabetes weight loss medications drastically increases and manufacturers are unable to keep up with the demand, people are turning to other sources such as online pharmacies to get the medications. Others are using non-traditional ways to obtain the medicine because their doctor will not write them prescriptions for weight loss, or their insurance plans may not cover the cost of the injectible diabetes weight loss drugs which can cost up to $1,300 per month.

While acquiring diabetes weight loss drugs at a lower price and without a prescription may sound appealing, people could be putting their health at risk. Dr. Christopher McGowan, founder and research director of True You Weight Loss, a weight loss clinic in North Carolina has shared how dangerous the practice of using medication without a prescription is. “This is absolutely terrifying,” he shared with NBC News. Online, illegal pharmacies are, “exposing patients to risks related to unregulated, low-quality, potentially contaminated products. The average person cannot be expected to safely navigate this online medication minefield, which is why it’s best to stick to brand-name, FDA-authorized medications.”

Online pharmacies pose additional health risks as they operate without FDA oversight. They are difficult to track, investigate, prosecute, and may not adhere to the standards and approvals provided by the FDA. In addition, online medication purchases do not always arrive as expected. As part of evaluating the safety of online pharmacies, NBC News evaluated six samples. One sample contained a toxin that can make people feel ill when ingested, while other samples contained more semaglutide than listed on the label.

Between January and November of last year, poison control centers across the country reported a 15-fold increase in calls related to semaglutide since 2019. During the 11 months, centers reported almost 3,000 calls related to the active ingredient in these weight loss medications. While Ozempic and Wegovy are packaged in injection pens, off-brand versions of semaglutide often come in vials. This requires consumers to fill a syringe with the correct dosage. Without a prescription and a consultation with a medical provider, it’s difficult to determine what the correct dose is, putting consumers at risk of overdosing.

Why It’s Important to Consult with Medical Providers

Ohio State internal medicine physician Shengyi Mao shared with The Hill why it is important to consult with a healthcare provider before seeking options to lose weight. “It’s really important for those who want to lose weight to first discuss options with their doctor. It is not one size fits all, and every medication can have risks and side effects.” Dr. Mao continued, “A trusted doctor can go through a patient’s medical history and current medications to assess their particular risks and benefits.”

Diabetes weight loss drugs have been called miracle drugs. While that may be the case for some patients, others are putting their health and lives at risk by failing to consult with their doctors. Medical providers can help determine whether you are a good candidate for diabetes weight loss medication. Medical professionals will review options and discuss potential side effects and risks of diabetes weight loss drugs with you, providing you with a well-informed decision. When your or a loved one’s health is at risk, consulting with medical experts can reduce the potential risks.

Diabetes Weight Loss Drugs Lawsuits

For Ozempic, Wegovy, and other alternatives, like with any type of medication, side effects are possible. Diabetes weight loss medications work by curbing appetite and slowing down how quickly a stomach empties. While the medication was designed to regulate blood sugar levels for those with Type 2 diabetes, weight loss also occurs. For the millions of Americans who have used Ozempic, Wegovy, and other similar drugs to lose weight, hundreds have suffered side effects. These side effects range from nausea and vomiting to more serious health conditions such as gastroparesis (stomach paralysis) and bowel obstructions. Stomach paralysis can be caused by delaying stomach emptying, which is how these medications work by design.

In August 2023, the first diabetes weight loss drug lawsuit was filed against Novo Nordisk, which manufactures Ozempic, and Eli Lilly, which manufactures Mounjaro. Due to the growth in demand for these types of medications, additional diabetes weight loss drug lawsuits continue to be filed.

The initial plaintiff in this case experienced vomiting, stomach pain, gastrointestinal burning, and teeth loss from vomiting so much. The plaintiff used both Ozempic and Mounjaro to treat Type 2 diabetes. Several of the diabetes weight loss medications list mild gastrointestinal issues on their labels but fail to mention serious side effects such as gastroparesis as a potential adverse reaction.

In September 2023, the FDA updated the Ozempic and Wegovy warning labels to include the potential of ileus. This was done after the FDA received 20 cases of ileus, including two deaths. In early 2024, many diabetes weight loss drug lawsuits were consolidated into multidistrict litigation (MDL). The MDL was transferred to the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Studies have highlighted that while weight loss begins when taking diabetes drugs when patients stop taking the medication, they are likely to gain the weight back. Without consulting with a medical provider and discussing options, you are putting your health at risk. Also, ensuring you take FDA-approved medications, and sourcing your prescriptions using legitimate pharmacies can help reduce the risks of using diabetes weight loss drugs.

If you or a loved one has been injured after taking diabetes weight loss drugs, there are legal avenues to explore. Consulting an attorney handling diabetes weight loss drug lawsuits can help determine what legal options are available to you.