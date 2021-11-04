Why Sleep Apnea Sufferers Need CPAP Devices
It can be irritating when you toss and turn all night trying to get a good night’s sleep – but what if your lack of sleep is threatening your life? Approximately 25 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea, a potentially serious sleep disorder that often goes undiagnosed. Sleep apnea is caused by a failure in the body to regulate breathing while asleep, not just a natural inability to get a good night’s rest. There are two types of sleep apnea. The first, obstructive sleep apnea, occurs when the upper airway is blocked repeatedly while asleep, which cuts down on airflow or even stops it entirely. Central sleep apnea occurs in the brain when it fails to send the body signals to breathe. Either type can produce irregular breathing that stops and restarts hundreds or even thousands of times during the night, which can adversely affect nearly any part of your health. A doctor who suspects sleep apnea will screen the patient for signs and symptoms and likely an at-home sleep test, which will monitor breathing rate over one or two nights. If diagnosed, sleep apnea is very treatable. Most patients find relief by using a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine, which regulates their breathing at night, and will usually rely on the machines for the rest of their lives. But what happens when a CPAP machine fails?
Millions of Philips CPAP Machines RecalledThis June, Philips Respironics announced a recall on millions of CPAP and other respiratory devices after thousands of consumer complaints poured in. Some machines were mildly defective, while others seem to have led to worsening sleep apnea. One of the features of a CPAP machine is a noise-abating polyurethane (PE-PUR) foam, which was degrading much too quickly inside the machines and being ingested by users. Some patients were even breathing in toxic fumes that can cause cancer, asthma, chemical poisoning and liver damage. Over 100 federal lawsuits have been filed against Philips since the recall began. They have since been consolidated into multidistrict litigation (MDL) – meaning they will go through pretrial proceedings and discovery as one group, thereby speeding up individual trials.
What Can Sleep Apnea Do To My Health?A person’s body type or preexisting medical conditions can increase their risk of developing sleep apnea. Obesity, smoking and other unhealthy lifestyle factors can contribute – over 20% of obese people struggle with the disorder.
Genetic or other health issues that can make someone more susceptible to sleep apnea include large tonsils (which take up more airway space), polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), hypothyroidism, kidney or heart failure, stroke and more. Patients with sleep apnea that goes untreated or undiagnosed are at risk for a variety of alarming health problems, including but not limited to:
- Cancer
- High blood pressure and other cardiovascular problems
- Extreme fatigue
- Glaucoma and diabetes
- Chronic kidney disease
- Pregnancy or surgery complications
- Cognitive or behavioral disorders