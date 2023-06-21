Do I Need To Hire An EzriCare Artificial Tears Injury Attorney?

For the millions of Americans who suffer from dry eyes, many use artificial tears to soothe their eyes and provide lubrication. But what happens when artificial tears eye drops or ointments are contaminated? Who is responsible for any potential injuries they cause? Who can you reach out to for help? An artificial tears lawsuit attorney.

Those who have used specific artificial tears eye drops and ointments to alleviate dry eyes may be at risk of losing their eyesight. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of EzriCare and Delsam Pharma artificial tears products due to potential bacteria contamination. A rare, drug-resistant strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria is linked to the recalled artificial tears. This bacteria is present in the environment, but when present in the body, it can cause eye infections and spread to the blood. Vision issues, including permanent vision loss, can occur. Consumers are urged to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears, Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears, and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Eye Ointment manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare. If you experience an eye infection or vision problems after using the recalled products, seek medical attention and consider contacting a lawyer.

EzriCare Artificial Tears Injury Lawsuit Consultation

An injury from recalled artificial tears eye drops can be very detrimental to your health and quality of life. Talking with an attorney with expertise in product liability can help determine whether you may be eligible for compensation for your injury and the best steps forward in pursuing an artificial tears lawsuit.

Your vision could be significantly affected after using eye drops contaminated with bacteria. As a result, you may need to adjust how you live, work, and the activities you participate in. You’ll need someone in your corner to fight for you to help with any life adjustments or financial impacts from an eye injury. An attorney experienced in handling recalled artificial tears cases will know what it takes to investigate, negotiate, file, and achieve a successful product liability lawsuit.

To determine whether you have an EzriCare artificial tears claim, an attorney will know what support is required, what needs to be investigated, and what reasonable compensation for the nature of injuries should look like. Personal injury attorneys offer free consultations, so speaking with one about your potential case costs nothing. Take advantage of a free consultation to determine if you have a claim and would feel comfortable hiring the attorney you speak with.

Importance of Holding Negligent Companies Accountable

Consumers expect that when they use treatments and medications for ailments, they shouldn’t experience other serious complications. At least four people have died; others have suffered vision loss and needed eyeballs surgically removed due to infection complications after using the contaminated eye drops.

The eye drops manufacturer may be liable for making artificial tears and not guarding against bacterial contamination during manufacturing. At each stage of production, companies must protect their products against contamination.

Also, retailers are not exempt from product liability cases. As EzriCare and Delsam Pharma’s artificial tears and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Eye Ointment were sold in stores like Walmart and online retailers like Amazon, these retailers may also be liable for selling a dangerous product.

Filing an EzriCare artificial tears injury lawsuit can hold manufacturers and retailers accountable for selling unsafe products.

What Can An Attorney Do to Help

An attorney with expertise in product liability law – especially artificial tears injury lawsuits – can help you through the complex legal process while you recover from your injury. When filing a claim, there will likely be a statute of limitations. Statutes of limitations vary by state and limit the time in which you can file an artificial tears lawsuit. Some product liability statutes of limitations range from one to four years after the defective product was first discovered. An attorney will ensure you meet all the required deadlines when filing a claim.

When it comes to health, filing a product liability lawsuit with the support of an experienced attorney can make all the difference. While the attorney is exploring and investigating the case, they are building a solid case against potential defendants, like the product manufacturer and retailers where the products were sold. A product liability attorney is experienced in demonstrating that a product was the cause of potential injuries. Your attorney can gather evidence, negotiate a settlement or go to trial seeking compensation based on your injuries.

Hiring an experienced artificial tears injury attorney can make all the difference in your case. Using a product like eye drops to treat dry eyes should improve your life, not worsen things. Due to the number of injuries and fatalities, someone must be held accountable for their actions or lack of protection. Filing an artificial tears eye drops lawsuit can help make you whole and protect other consumers from similar injuries.