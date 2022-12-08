How a Lawyer Can Help Hair Straightener Cancer Victims

For the millions of Americans who have used chemical hair straighteners and relaxers, the release of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) study about the impact of these products on their health was damaging. For years women have applied chemicals to their hair to relax or straighten it. But by using some chemical products, women are placing their health at risk, with an increased chance of uterine cancer.

Of the 33,000 women between the ages of 35 and 74 in this study, 1.64% of those who have never used hair straightening products developed uterine cancer. Those diagnosed with uterine cancer climbed to over 4% when women used chemically straightening hair products at least four times or more in a twelve-month period.

Related: Study Finds Link Between Hair Straighteners and Uterine Cancer

Uterine cancer is a relatively rare cancer that primarily affects women after menopause. Endometrial cancer is easier to treat and more prevalent. This type of cancer typically develops in the lining of the uterus and accounts for most cases of uterine cancer. Uterine sarcoma is a more aggressive form of uterine cancer and is more difficult to cure. This type develops in the muscles of the uterus. The symptoms of uterine cancer include trouble using the bathroom, stomach discomfort, pelvic pain, and unusual vaginal bleeding and spotting. The difficulty with uterine cancer is that the symptoms can easily be attributed to other pelvic conditions.

What To Consider When Hiring a Lawyer for a Uterine Cancer Case

In October, the first hair straightener cancer lawsuits were filed against L’Oréal and other cosmetics manufacturers. More lawsuits are expected to be filed after the release of the NIH study. If you have used chemical hair straightening or hair relaxer products and have developed uterine cancer, consider reaching out to a personal injury attorney. Exploring your legal options can help you determine the next steps and may provide a sense of justice and compensation for your illness or injuries.

Before hiring any attorney, there are several factors to consider. After all, you are seeking an attorney who will do everything they can to help you receive compensation for the devastating effects of a uterine cancer diagnosis.

Free Legal Consultation

Most personal injury attorneys offer free consultations. Take advantage of this, as the consultation is tailored to you. The consultation can help you establish and build a relationship with your chosen attorney. Being comfortable and trusting the attorney you selected is essential. The cornerstone of a great working relationship is starting from a place of trust.

Bring a list of questions to the consultation. Feel informed and confident in the attorney’s skills and expertise. When meeting with the attorney and their team, ask how often you will be updated and consulted throughout the chemical hair straightening lawsuit process. Ask about communication between yourself and the law firm. How often will communication occur? Will it be via email or phone? Be sure to ask what is expected of you as the client. Ask the attorney what information you will need to provide to build a solid chemical hair-straightening case.

Understanding Legal Fees

The law firm you hire should not charge upfront fees. Instead, most law firms are only paid if you receive a settlement or award. The fees provided to the law firm are typically a percentage of the jury award or the settlement award. This information should be clear in any agreement or contract you sign. If you are unsure how you and the legal team will be compensated, bring this up to your attorney.

Related Legal Experience

As more lawsuits are expected in this case, the NIH study findings have begun to show a correlation between chemical hair straighteners and uterine cancer.

All attorneys have specific areas of expertise. These areas of specialization are called practice areas and may include personal injury. The law firm you hire to file a claim related to chemical hair straightening and uterine cancer should have experience in personal injury cases that involve dangerous products.

Types of lawsuits like this require attorneys to know what evidence is needed, including expert witnesses and medical documentation, to back their client’s allegations and to be compensated fairly. The attorney representing you in a chemical hair relaxer uterine cancer lawsuit should have handled similar cases and have a track record of success.

The law firm you hire should take all necessary steps to build a strong case and fight for you. During your consultation, ask the firm what resources will be used to position your chemical hair straightening case successfully.

Look For Law Firm Client Reviews

One positive benefit of the internet is the ability to view other people’s experiences with a brand or business. This includes attorneys and law firms. While reading the positive testimonials on their websites is helpful, know that these testimonials will always be in favor of the attorney or law firm. Using Google or another search engine to view reviews, testimonials and other information about the potential law firm is a smart move. You’re trusting an attorney with very personal details. Know who you’re hiring to represent you.

Go Over Contract Details

When researching attorneys for your case, one of the most important questions to ask is about their contract. What are the details? The attorney and law firm should be willing to answer your questions about the contract. Ensure that you and the attorney are on the same page. You should owe no legal fees upfront, and only if you settle or win your case.

Determining Damage Amounts

An experienced personal injury lawyer will consider many factors when discussing how much compensation those involved should seek. These factors can include immediate or current financial needs for medical coverage and how the harm you have experienced will impact your future. This type of lawsuit is not just about medical bills and long-term health conditions. It’s about holding an entire industry responsible for pain and suffering, lost wages, lost enjoyment of life and potential wrongful death.

Filing a claim against hair straightener manufacturers will inform the industry that they are not immune to lawsuits. Consumers have the power to affect change within an industry that fails to warn consumers about possible health conditions that their products may contribute to.

By seeking the representation and advice of an experienced attorney, you can help ensure that your case against cosmetics manufacturers is as strong as possible. Using the tips in this article is a great way to ensure you’re represented by an attorney who understands your case and its impact.