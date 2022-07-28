What Toxins Were Found in Camp Lejeune Water?

North Carolina military base Camp Lejeune has gained notoriety for an unprecedented water contamination disaster that took place from 1953 to 1987. During this time, two water treatment plants on the base became contaminated with volatile organic compounds or VOCs. These compounds are found in our homes and everyday consumer products, but long-term exposure can cause serious health problems. Because it took decades for the military to close the affected plants, service members and their families, along with civilian workers, were exposed to dangerous chemicals.

Manufacturing and production workers who interact with these compounds receive ample warning about the potential dangers of exposure. The men, women, and children who lived and worked at Camp Lejeune had no idea they were putting themselves in harm’s way anytime they poured a cup of water, took a shower, or did a load of laundry. The chemicals that sickened Camp Lejeune residents aren’t meant for human consumption. Here’s a look at the specific chemicals found in Camp Lejeune’s water.

Trichloroethylene (TCE)

Trichloroethylene, also known as TCE, is a colorless liquid chemical primarily used for industrial purposes. According to the EPA, it is most often used to clean metal parts. TCE is used as an extraction solvent for greases, oils, and waxes and in paint remover and cleaning products. Trichloroethylene is also an industrial dry cleaning solvent. The U.S. military used the chemical to degrease equipment and contaminated the soil and groundwater at Camp Lejeune.

TCE exposure can happen in several ways. Inhaling the chemical, absorbing it through the skin, and drinking it are all dangerous. One-time exposure can cause symptoms like headaches and dizziness. Frequent exposure in low doses, like at Camp Lejeune, can increase the risk of severe health conditions. TCE is classified as a known human carcinogen by the Department of Health and Human Services, and prolonged exposure increases the risk of kidney cancer. The danger is so clear that the EPA moved to ban TCE as a degreaser and dry cleaner in 2016. The agency eventually walked back the proposal.

Tetrachloroethylene (PCE)

Tetrachloroethylene is similar to trichloroethylene, and the chemicals are often used together. Other names for tetrachloroethylene include perchloroethylene, PCE, and PERC. PCE is most commonly applied as a dry cleaning chemical and was the primary contaminant at the Tarawa Terrace Treatment Plant. A dry cleaner near the Camp Lejeune military base had improper disposal practices that led to PCE seeping into the groundwater supply. The service members and their families who lived at the barracks closest to the plant drank and bathed in the water poisoned by the dry cleaning solvent. PCE is a potential carcinogen, which means there’s evidence to show it might increase cancer risk. As a result, modern dry cleaning technology aims to reduce PCE exposure.

Vinyl Chloride

Vinyl chloride is another VOC that contaminated the water at Camp Lejeune. The chemical is used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes, cable coatings, and upholstery. PVC is commonly used in both industrial and military projects. Over three decades, about one million people unknowingly ingested and inhaled water that contained too-high levels of vinyl chloride. Short-term exposure can cause headaches, dizziness, and fatigue. Long-term exposure is far more dangerous because vinyl chloride is a known carcinogen.

Vinyl chloride exposure increases the risk of hepatic angiosarcoma, a rare liver cancer with a poor long-term prognosis. It also elevates the risk of lymphoma, leukemia, and brain and lung cancers. Some studies have found an increased risk of miscarriage and birth defects for pregnant women exposed to high levels of the chemical, and it can also cause nerve damage and immune system changes.

Benzene

Benzene is nearly everywhere. It’s one of the most common chemicals in the U.S., and it’s used to produce everything from plastics to detergents to dyes. In the 1970s, it was frequently utilized as an industrial solvent, but that’s less common today. Most people are exposed to benzene after inhaling firsthand or secondhand tobacco smoke. The chemical is found in crude oil and used as a fuel additive. Experts theorize that benzene made it into the Camp Lejeune water supply because underground storage tanks leaked up to a million gallons of fuel into soil and water.

One-time exposure might cause symptoms like drowsiness, irregular heartbeat, headaches, and confusion. Long-term benzene exposure affects the bone marrow and red blood cells. Benzene inhalation can lead to irregular menstrual cycles and a change in ovary size in women. It is a known carcinogen linked to acute myeloid leukemia and other blood cell cancers.

Legal Help for Camp Lejeune Victims

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022 has garnered bipartisan support on Capitol Hill, and President Biden is expected to sign the bill into law shortly. If enacted, it will allow the service members and families exposed to the water at Camp Lejeune to sue the federal government for damages. Military members cannot sue the government for injuries sustained during service, but the bill would carve out an important exception. The U.S. military knew about the contamination at Camp Lejeune as early as 1980, but officials didn’t take action for another seven years. Those who have lost loved ones to illnesses they developed after being stationed at the base won’t ever get their family members back, but they might be entitled to damages for their pain and suffering. Likewise, veterans and civilians who have developed cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and aplastic anemia will likely soon be able to file Camp Lejeune lawsuits and sue the government for compensation.