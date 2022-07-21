Illnesses Associated with Camp Lejeune Lawsuits

Camp Lejeune, the U.S. marine base established in 1942 in North Carolina, has a history marred with a poisonous water system dating back almost seventy years. Although the faulty systems were shut down in the 1980s, victims and their families continue to suffer the health consequences, many battling diseases that were not apparent until long after their time at Camp Lejeune had ended.

Camp Lejeune water contamination caused serious illnesses and deaths in one community. To many water contamination victims, the name Camp Lejeune brings an assortment of tragic scenes to mind. Some associate it with its “Baby Heaven,’’ a cemetery on site dedicated to more than 100 newborns who died at birth in the 1960s and 1970s. The deaths were due to mothers unaware of the contaminated Camp Lejeune water. They were poisoning themselves and their unborn babies by drinking, cleaning and bathing in the water.

To others, Camp Lejeune represents a place that did not adequately protect young families. A 2003 federal study concluded that the rate of neural tube defects, such as spina bifida and anencephaly (a condition in which part of the brain or skull is missing), was 265 times higher in babies connected with Camp Lejeune than the national average.

Camp Lejeune is also associated with a large number of male breast cancer cases, considered rare for men to contract. According to the Washington Post, at least 73 men, most former marines, believe their bout with breast cancer comes from their time on the Camp Lejeune military base.

Although the exact number of Camp Lejeune water contamination victims will never be known, it is estimated that more than a million people were exposed, and more than 500,000 people may have devastating health effects.

Actions That Led to the Camp Lejeune Illnesses

Unaware of the hazards, generations of residents and workers depended on the tap water distributed by two of Camp Lejeune’s eight water treatment plants. It was later discovered that the Tarawa Terrace and Hadnot Point water treatment plants spread the contaminated water to Camp Lejeune.

The oldest of the two plants, Hadnot Point, was contaminated after discarded oil and other chemicals seeped into the ground, eventually making their way into the water. The Hadnot Point plant also had a mismanaged underground storage tank that leaked, sending even more chemicals into the water supply.

The other plant, Tarawa Terrace, was contaminated by solvents improperly discarded by ABC One Hour Cleaner, the neighboring, off-base dry cleaner.

For more than 30 years, service members, their families and civilians living and working at Camp Lejeune drank and bathed in the toxic water. The Camp Lejeune water supply wasn’t tested for environmental toxins until the 1980s.

Illnesses Caused By Camp Lejeune Water Toxins

Victims, including marines, their family members, and workers at Camp Lejeune, ingested several types of toxins in the water known as volatile organic compounds, including trichloroethylene, tetrachloroethylene, benzene and vinyl chloride.

Each is known to cause many different diseases and conditions, including cancers, adverse birth outcomes and neurological disorders.

Here is a general list of Camp Lejeune illnesses and conditions associated with the water contamination by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (with definitions for the lesser-recognized illnesses):

Kidney cancer

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Cardiac defects

Leukemia

Liver cancer

Multiple myeloma (a cancer of plasma cells)

End-stage renal disease

Parkinson disease

Scleroderma (an autoimmune connective tissue and rheumatic disease that causes inflammation in the skin and other areas of the body. )

Bladder cancer

Renal disease

Breast cancer

Female infertility

Odysplastic syndromes (a group of disorders caused by blood cells that are poorly formed or don’t work properly)

Hepatic steatosis (also known as fatty liver disease)

Birth defects

Legislation Could Lead to Camp Lejeune Lawsuits

While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) placed Camp Lejeune on the Superfund program’s National Priorities List (NPL) in 1989, it took years before many former residents learned they were at risk for debilitating illnesses. It took even longer before the federal government implemented programs advocating for Camp Lejeune victims.

The first major law in support of the victims was the Camp Lejeune Families Act of 2012 which allowed military service members impacted by the contamination to more easily receive health care through the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA). Five years later, Congress established another law, the Janey Ensminger Act of 2019, designed to help service members and their families apply for benefits through the VA for healthcare related to the Camp Lejeune water contamination. Under this Act, victims did not have to prove their illness or condition was caused by the contamination.

In the summer of 2022, a new law is slowly winding its way through Congress. The Camp Lejeune Justice Act, combined with the Honoring Our PACT Act, will serve as a way for Camp Lejeune victims to seek justice. When the legislation passes, Camp Lejeune veterans, family members and civilians who lived and worked on the base and suffered from injuries and illnesses associated with the water contamination will be able to file Camp Lejeune lawsuits. They will be able to seek financial compensation for lost wages, medical costs, and pain and suffering.

Until now, it has been challenging to do this because of an obscure North Carolina law calling for a ten-year statute of repose for claimants to file lawsuits (North Carolina is the only state to have such a law).

Created as part of the Honoring our PACT Act, the Camp Lejeune Justice Act has gotten the green light from both the Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. This month lawmakers are focused on the final approval and moving it forward for President Biden’s signature. .